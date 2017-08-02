Annabelle: Creation

From New Line Cinema comes “Annabelle: Creation,” with David F. Sandberg helming the follow up to 2014’s hugely successful “Annabelle.”

The film is produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, who previously partnered on “The Conjuring” hit movies. Several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll maker and his wife welcome a nun and six girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. They soon become the target of the doll maker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Sandberg directs from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman, who also wrote “Annabelle.” The film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, with Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto. Serving as executive producers are Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter and Hans Ritter.

New Line Cinema presents, an Atomic Monster/Safran Company production, “Annabelle: Creation.” Slated for release August 11, 2017, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

http://www.annabellemovie.com/

Director: David F. Sandberg

Writer: Gary Dauberman

Stars: Miranda Otto, Stephanie Sigman, Anthony LaPaglia, Lulu Wilson, etc

Produced by: Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Hans Ritter, Peter Safran & James Wan