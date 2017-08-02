WARRIORS RE-SIGN CENTER JAVALE MCGEE

McGee Averaged 6.1 Points & 3.2 Rebounds In 77 Games With Golden State In 2016-17

OAKLAND, CA – The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have re-signed free agent center JaVale McGee to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

McGee, 29, averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 9.6 minutes over 77 games (10 starts) in his first season with the Warriors in 2016-17, while hitting a career-best 65.2 percent from the field. In 10 starts, McGee tallied averages of 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game. The nine-year NBA veteran ranked second among all centers in Player Efficiency Rating (PER) with a 25.3 mark, trailing only Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns. In 16 postseason games (one start), McGee led all players in field goal percentage (.732) and averaged 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.3 minutes, helping Golden State to its fifth NBA championship in franchise history.

Originally selected by the Washington Wizards with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, McGee owns career averages of 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.58 blocks over 493 games (170 starts) with the Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Warriors.

