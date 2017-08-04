Trump announces West Virginia’s Democrat governor will switch to Republicans

Washington DC, Aug 3 (EFE).- The President of the United States on Thursday announced that the governor of West Virginia, who was elected just nine months ago as a Democrat, is switching into Republican ranks.

Donald Trump made the announcement during a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, in which the State Governor and billionaire Jim Justice also participated.

“The Democrats walked away from me,” Justice said during the rally, adding that “I can’t help you any more being a Democrat governor.”

Following the change in his political affiliation, the Republicans will control 34 of the total 50 governorships in the country, while the Democrats will be left with the record low of only 15.

“Having Big Jim as a Republican is such an honor. He showed the country that our agenda rises above left or right. It is an agenda for all of the people, especially for the tens of millions of forgotten Americans.” Trump said.

Justice, a coal-mining billionaire from West Virginia, made his political debut in 2016 after winning the Democratic primaries and then the governor elections with 49 percent of the vote against 42 percent for the Republican candidate.

On the same day that Justice was elected Governor of West Virginia, Trump won the presidential elections by a sweeping 68.5 percent of the votes from West Virginia, while Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton garnered only 26.4 percent.

Justice refused to support Clinton due to the comments she made against the mining industry, one of the main engines driving the economy of West Virginia.