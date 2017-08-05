Chile ruling-party hopeful registers presidential candidacy

Santiago, Aug 4 (EFE).- Sen. Alejandro Guillier, supported by all but one of the parties in Chile’s governing New Majority coalition, went to the electoral service headquarters here Friday to formally register as a candidate in the Nov. 19 presidential election.



“The diagnosis is clear: the current crisis is a crisis of ethics, of values, of not trusting others, of knowing one is abused, assaulted in daily life, and of not having confidence in the society we live in,” he said after completing the paperwork.



Guillier, who became prominent as a broadcast journalist, vowed to put an end to what many in Chile perceive as rampant corruption after a series of scandals involving politicians and major figures in big business.



The candidate also expressed gratitude to the roughly 1,000 supporters who accompanied him to the election office.



“I thank all of you. From Putre in the north to Cape Horn in the south, you have believed in us,” Guillier said.

Six of the seven parties in the New Majority alliance have endorsed Guillier’s candidacy, while the seventh, the Christian Democrats, have selected their own standard-bearer.



A poll released Wednesday showed rightist former President Sebastian Piñera leading in the presidential race with 32 percent.



Beatriz Sanchez, representing the leftist Broad Front, was second with 17 percent, just ahead of Guillier at 16 percent.



The Christian Democratic hopeful, Sen. Carolina Goic, came in at just 1 percent amid doubts that she will remain in the contest.