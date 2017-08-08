Actors Chris Pratt, Anna Faris to separate after 8 years of marriage

Washington, Aug 7 (EFE).- US actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris on Monday announced that they have begun legal procedures to separate after eight years of marriage and a five-year-old son in common.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt wrote in a message signed by the couple and posted on the actor’s Facebook account.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” he continued.

The actors grew up 20 minutes from one another Washington state but did not meet until 2007 in Los Angeles during the filming of “Take Me Home Tonight.”

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” they said in Pratt’s Facebook post.

Faris also posted the message on the social networks.

Pratt rocketed to fame for his role as Andy Dwyer in the popular NBC television series “Parks and Recreation,” and after starring in box offices hits such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.”

Faris’s face became familiar to viewers thanks to her starring role in comedies such as the first four installments in the “Scary Movie” franchise and “The House Bunny,” and her work on the CBS TV series “Mom.”