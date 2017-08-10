European Commission urges North Korea to avoid further provocations

Brussels, Aug 9 (EFE).- The European Commission on Wednesday urged North Korea to put an end to provocations and called for the country’s peaceful denuclearization.

Catherine Ray, a spokeswoman for the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said that recent developments that have led to a rise in tensions between Washington and Pyongyang were of great concern to the EU and to the rest of the international community.

“A lasting peace and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula must be achieved through peaceful means,” said Ray, who added that this excluded military action.

Brussels expected North Korea to refrain from any further provocation that could increase regional and international tensions, Ray explained.

She added that the EU had always condemned “in the strongest terms” the development of Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, which she said were in violation of United Nations resolutions.

Ray said the European Union will continue to pressure North Korea to meet its international obligations, which Pyongyang must comply with fully, unconditionally and without delay.

On Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump warned North Korea that he would respond to any threats “with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” following reports that Pyongyang had developed miniaturized nuclear warheads that can be mounted on a ballistic missile.