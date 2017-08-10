Trump slams Republican leader over Obamacare repeal remarks

Washington DC, Aug 9 (EFE).- The United States President on Wednesday lashed out against the leader of the Republican majority in the US Senate for saying the president had excessive expectations about how quickly Congress could repeal Obamacare, former President Barack Obama’s legacy health care law.



“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?” Donald Trump said in a message on his Twitter account.



McConnell’s remarks and Trump’s retort come after the Republican majority in the Senate failed last month to pass a bill that would have repealed certain aspects of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.



Many blamed McConnell, the Senate majority leader, for failing to get 50 Republican senators to vote in favor of the bill to replace the existing law.



The Republican leader had said earlier this week that Trump’s inexperience was one of the reasons why the proposal failed.



“Our new president has, of course, not been in this line of work before, and I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process,” McConnell said.



Trump is not the only one to slam McConnell, who has also come under fire from other party members including Sen. Lindsey Graham.



“I like Mitch, but for eight years we’ve been saying we’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare. It’s not like we made this up overnight,” Graham told Fox News on Wednesday.



“There is no way to sugar coat this. The Republican Party promised for eight years to repeal and replace Obamacare. We failed, and if we give up shame on us,” he added.