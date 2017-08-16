Daniel Craig confirms he’ll return as James Bond

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (EFE).- British actor Daniel Craig has ended months of speculation over who would star in the next film in the James Bond series, confirming that he will return as Agent 007.

“I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait,” the 49-year-old Craig said during an appearance Tuesday night on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The next installment in the Bond franchise, whose title has not been revealed, will be the 25th in the popular spy series, which made its debut with “Dr. No” (1962) starring Sean Connery as the iconic secret agent.

The New York Times had reported last month that Craig had changed his mind and planned to return for another turn as Bond.

Daniel Craig, who will be starring in his fifth Bond film, made his debut as Agent 007 in “Casino Royale” (2006).

The British actor also played the character created by Ian Fleming in “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015).

“Spectre” grossed $880 million at theaters around the world, Box Office Mojo reported.

After “Spectre,” Craig indicated in no uncertain terms that he was done playing Bond.

“Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” Craig told Time Out London in 2015. “No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

There was speculation for months that the film franchise’s producers were looking at other actors, including Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Damian Lewis, to replace Craig.

EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, which own the film rights to the 007 stories, said in a statement last month that the next Bond movie would be released on Nov. 8, 2019, in North America.

The companies said additional information about casting, distribution and the director would be released “at a later date.”

The screenplay will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have penned all the Bond movies since “The World Is Not Enough” (1999).