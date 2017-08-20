Counter-protesters outnumber extreme right in Boston’s Free Speech Rally

Boston, Aug 19 (EFE).- Boston’s Free Speech Rally this Saturday that was billed as a massive ultra-right demonstration turned out to be anything but.

More than 15,000 counter-protesters poured into the streets, apparently with the idea of drowning out any Alt-Right, white supremacist, neo-Nazi or KKK chants and slogans that would offend them.

And so they did. Extremists of the right were vastly outnumbered, even at their biggest gathering in Boston Common park, and soon abandoned the contest.

The thousands of counter-protesters, meanwhile, let their feelings be known with signs from positive (“Love your neighbor) to negative (“Smash White Supremacy).

US President Donald Trump got on board as well with more enthusiasm than previously, with such tweets as “I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!”