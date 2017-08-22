Trump announces tactical changes in Afghanistan, Middle East

Washington DC, Aug 21 (EFE).- The President of the Unites States announced Monday that he would make drastic changes to his strategy in Afghanistan as he believed withdrawing troops from the country would have unacceptable effects on the region, although he did not specify how many soldiers he will dispatch to the nation that has been ravaged by wars for almost 16 years.

“We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities,” US President Donald Trump said in a speech to the nation from the Fort Myer military base in Virginia, explaining his administration’s new strategy in Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

Several US media had predicted that Trump would announce an increase of some 4,000 US troops to join the 8,400 already in Afghanistan, but in his speech he did not give any figure and said he would keep part of his strategy secret.

“A core pillar of our new strategy is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. I’ve said it many times how counterproductive it is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin or end military options,” Trump asserted.

“Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on. America’s enemies must never know our plans. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will,” Trump added.

“In 2011, America hastily and mistakenly withdrew from Iraq. As a result, our hard-won gains slipped back into the hands of terrorist enemies,” which “gave safe haven for ISIS to spread, to grow, recruit and launch attacks,” he argued.

“We cannot repeat in Afghanistan the mistake our leaders made in Iraq,” Trump said.

In addition, Trump warned Pakistan that “no partnership can survive” and it will have “much to lose” if it continues “to harbor criminals and terrorists” as well as the Taliban within its borders.

“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” Trump said before 2,000 military personnel in Fort Myer.

Although the president emphasized a “change” of strategy towards Pakistan, he did not specify the way in which this will take shape.

Trump added that he leaves the door open to the possibility of a political agreement with the Taliban, which could resolve the long war in Afghanistan, and his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed that he supports dialogue between the group and the Afghan government “without preconditions.”

“Perhaps it will be possible to have a political settlement that includes elements of the Taliban in Afghanistan,” Trump said.

Trump advierte al Gobierno afgano que su apoyo “no es un cheque en blanco”

El presidente, Donald Trump, advirtió hoy al Gobierno afgano que su apoyo “no es un cheque en blanco”, y que espera ver “reformas” y resultados “reales”, después de anunciar que reforzará la estrategia militar en el país donde Estados Unidos lleva ya casi 16 años en guerra.

“Estados Unidos trabajará con el Gobierno afgano siempre que veamos determinación y avances. Pero nuestro compromiso no es ilimitado, y nuestro apoyo no es un cheque en blanco”, dijo Trump en un discurso desde la base militar de Fort Myer (Virginia).

“El Gobierno de Afganistán debe asumir su parte de la carga militar, política y económica. El pueblo estadounidense espera ver reformas reales, avances reales y resultados reales. Nuestra paciencia no es ilimitada, y mantendremos los ojos abiertos”, subrayó el mandatario.

Trump se comprometió a proteger “las vidas estadounidenses y los intereses estadounidenses” al continuar con una guerra en la que Estados Unidos lleva ya casi 16 años implicado, y donde hay ahora 8.400 soldados estadounidenses.

El mandatario aseguró que Estados Unidos “seguirá apoyando al Gobierno afgano y a los militares afganos mientras enfrentan a los talibanes”.

“En último término, depende del pueblo de Afganistán tomar las riendas de su futuro, gobernar su sociedad y lograr una paz duradera. Somos un socio y un amigo, pero no dictaremos al pueblo afgano cómo vivir o cómo gobernar su compleja sociedad”, afirmó Trump.

“No vamos a volver a construir naciones. Vamos a matar terroristas”, zanjó.