US Navy announces worldwide pause after latest accident

Washington, Aug 21 (EFE).- US Navy vessels around the world have been ordered to observe a one-day pause in operations following Monday’s collision between the USS John McCain and an oil tanker in waters near Singapore, which left five sailors injured and 10 others missing.

The chief of naval operations, Adm. John Richardson, announced the move in a video released hours after the destroyer and the tanker Alnic MC crossed paths in the Strait of Malacca.

“This is the second collision in three months and is the last in a series of incidents in the Pacific theater. This trend demands more forceful action. As such I have directed an operational pause be taken in all of our fleets around the world,” the admiral said.

Seven sailors died in June when another destroyer, the USS Fitzgerald, made contact with a large container ship off the coast of Japan.

In January, the USS Antietam ran aground in Tokyo Bay, while the USS Lake Champlain collided with a South Korean fishing vessel in May.

The operational pause will be observed separately by the various US Navy fleets deployed across the world’s oceans.

Richardson said he had also ordered an investigation of all aspects of Navy operations in the Pacific.

“This will include, but not be limited to, looking at operational tempo, trends in personnel, materiel, maintenance and equipment,” he said. “It also will include a review of how we train and certify our surface warfare community, including tactical and navigational proficiency.”

Adm. Philip S. Davidson, the head of Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia, will direct an investigative team that is to include personnel from throughout the Navy as well as outside experts.

“This review will be on a very tight timeline. I want to get frequent updates. This requires urgent action. We need to get to it and take corrective action,” Richardson said as the search continued for the sailors missing from the McCain.

The destroyer was named for the father and grandfather – both Navy admirals – of Sen. John McCain.