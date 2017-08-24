At least 10 dead, 30 missing in shipwreck in Brazilian Amazon

A handout photo made available by Porto de Moz City Hall shows rescue workers at shipwreck of a boat in an Amazonian river in Porto de Moz, Brazil, 23 August 2017 (issued 24 August 2017). At least 10 people were killed and about 30 remain missing after the boat they were traveling in was wrecked in a river in the northern Brazilian state of Para, northern Brazil, according to offical sources. EFE
Sao Paulo, Aug 23 (EFE).- At least 10 people died and around 30 others are still missing after a boat sank in a river in Para, a state in Brazil’s Amazon region, officials said Wednesday.
About 20 people managed to make it ashore after the boat sank Tuesday night in the Xingu River, that northern state’s Public Safety and Social Defense Secretariat told EFE.
Two children and two women were among the victims, Marcel Torres – an adviser to Porto de Mozo, a municipality near the site of the accident – told EFE.
A storm caused the boat carrying around 70 people to overturn, some of the survivors said.
Bruno Costa, 29, described the desperate scene to local media, saying that a tarpaulin that had been set up to provide shelter from the rain prevented some people from escaping the sinking ship.
Rescue crews, including Brazilian navy sailors, were combing the area in search of possible survivors.
The Comandante Ribeiro departed Monday night from Santarem, a city in the western part of Para.
The riverboat was supposed to stop in Monte Alegre and Prainha before reaching its final destination, Vitoria do Xingu, but it sank in a remote area between the cities of Porto de Moz and Senador Jose Porfirio.
