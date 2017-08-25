Charles Aznavour unveils his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, USA, Aug 24 (EFE).- French-Armenian music legend Charles Aznavour on Thursday unveiled his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Aznavour received the 2,618th star, in the Live Performance category.

Dressed in a blue suit and sunglasses, the legendary singer stressed that his French nationality and Armenian origins are as inseparable as “milk and coffee.”

“French is my working language but my family language is Armenian,” the artist said amid applause from people of Armenian descent who came to see their idol on Hollywood Boulevard, an avenue very close to the neighborhood of Little Armenia.

Aznavour said that after achieving his own star on the Walk of Fame, he also feels “a little Californian.”

Among the guest speakers at the ceremony was director Peter Bogdanovich, known for his 1971 film “The Last Picture Show”.

Aznavour, 93, is considered one of the most important figures of twentieth-century music and is known internationally for his timeless songs like “La Bohème”, “Emmenez-moi” or “She”.