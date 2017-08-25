Texas braces for Hurricane Harvey, advises evacuation

Washington/Miami, Aug 25 (EFE).- Authorities of the coastal American city of Corpus Christi on Thursday asked its citizens to evacuate and move to areas in the interior of Texas before the arrival of hurricane Harvey on Saturday.

Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a category 2 storm, with sustained maximum winds of 160 kph (100 mph), according to the latest advisory from the US National Hurricane Center at 5am GMT on Friday.

“Mayor (Joe) McComb strongly encourages evacuation, especially the low lying areas,” the city said on its Twitter account.

The eye of the hurricane is located 355 kilometers (220 miles) southeast of Corpus Christi, with a population of about 325,000, and is moving northwest at 17 kph.

In a statement on Thursday, US President Donald Trump had asked Americans in the path of the storm to be prepared while the White House said he is standing ready to provide resources to the affected areas if needed.

Meanwhile, local authorities are plying buses to help evacuate people without their own vehicles to San Antonio, around 225 kilometers from Corpus Christi.

United Airlines and Southwest Airlines are expected to continue operating flights from the Corpus Christi International Airport during the first few hours of Friday while American Airlines have already suspended operations.

According to the NHC forecast, Harvey will continue to gain strength and is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast early Saturday as a major hurricane (Category 3, 4 or 5), affecting millions of people.

Harvey, which became a hurricane Thursday, will cause “devastating and life-threatening flooding” from heavy rainfall as well as storm surge flooding, while passing through the central coast of Texas, the NHC had earlier warned.

Meanwhile, weather authorities expanded the hurricane warning area, which now extends from Port Mansfield northeastward to Sargent, an area that is home to more than 1.4 million people, while maintaining a hurricane watch for an area south of Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande River.

The NHC also warned of the danger of storm surge flooding, which could reach heights of 6 to 12 feet (1830-3660 mm) above ground level along the coast between the north entrance of the Padre Island National Seashore and Sargent and urged that “preparations to protect life and property should be completed by tonight.”

A tropical storm warning has been issued for a larger area populated by roughly 12 million people that includes Houston, the fourth-largest city in the United States.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already declared a state of emergency for 30 counties that lie in the storm’s path and ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its preparedness for the storm.

Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 15 to 25 inches (38 to 65 centimeters), with isolated maximums of 35 inches (89 cm), over the middle and upper Texas coast through next Wednesday.

Heavy rains could also affect other parts of southern, central and eastern Texas and neighboring Louisiana.