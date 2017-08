Trump orders Pentagon to implement ban on transgender people in the military

Washington DC, Aug 25 (EFE).- The United States President on Friday ordered the Department of Defense to reverse a decision to allow openly transgender people to serve in the US military.

Donald Trump issued a memorandum to the Pentagon to overturn Barack Obama’s 2016 ruling which had terminated the policy of prohibiting transgender people from serving in the US armed forces.

“I am directing the Secretary of Defense to return to the longstanding policy and practice on military service by transgender individuals that was in place prior to June 2016”, the memorandum read.

Trump said that Obama’s administration had “failed to identify a sufficient basis to conclude that” overturning the established ban on transgender troops “would not hinder military effectiveness and lethality, disrupt unit cohesion, or tax military resources”.

The order added that “further study is needed” to ensure that Obama’s policy change to allow openly transgender people to serve would not have a negative impact on the US military apparatus.

Accordingly, Trump ordered an immediate halt to the use of Defense resources to fund sex reassignment procedures.

On the issue of transgender people already serving in the military, Trump said that “no action may be taken against such individuals” until an implementation plan has been presented in early 2018.

A study commissioned by the Pentagon found that there are an estimated 6,600 transgender individuals out of a total of 1.3 million service members.

Trump had first announced his intention to overturn Obama’s ruling in late July, tweeting “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

In Friday’s memorandum, Trump hinted at the possibility of a future change of heart if the Pentagon was able to provide “a recommendation to the contrary that (he finds) convincing”.

Trump ordena al Pentágono no reclutar transexuales ni pagar sus tratamientos