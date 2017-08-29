Mexico marks 1st anniversary of singer Juan Gabriel’s death

Mexico City, Aug 28 (EFE).- Mexican singer Juan Gabriel is still a presence among his friends and fans, who remember the Divo of Juarez a year after his death as someone who “gave his life to his music.”

Singer Aida Cuevas said she guards like a treasure the e-mails that Juan Gabriel (1950-2016) sent her, saying that they “are worth gold.”

Cuevas met Alberto Aguilera – Juan Gabriel’s real name – when she was 19 years old, and since then they kept up a relationship that was only broken on Aug. 28, 2016, when the artist suffered a fatal heart attack in Santa Monica, California.

“He traveled a lot, and I had my own commitments, but we never stopped writing to each other, which is what I miss most about him,” Cuevas told EFE.

Cuevas is on the verge of publishing “Totalmente Juan Gabriel, Vol 2,” that will include some of the songs the artist from Paracuaro left to her.

In the border city of Ciudad Juarez, located across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, and where Juan Gabriel grew up, commemorative ceremonies are planned that will include a parade called “Arriba Juarez” featuring allegorical floats, dancing and juggling.

Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City, where a monument to Juan Gabriel is located, another tribute to the artist is being held.

On Web sites and social networks, fans of the singer-songwriter continue to circulate news about events and tributes, to which are added those related to his posthumous honors (after his death, Aguilera won two Latin Grammys and two Billboard Latin Music Awards).

Alejandra Ordoñez, spokeswoman for Juan Gabriel’s official fan club, told EFE she has finally put behind her the state of denial that overcame her when her idol died, but is still sad and feels “his absence very much.”