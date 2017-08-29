Rapper Kendrick Lamar wins big at MTV Video Music Awards

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (EFE).- US rapper Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, taking home five statuettes including the coveted Video of the Year award for his song “Humble.”

Lamar, in an unstoppable rise to the top thanks to his latest album “Damn” (2017), also won the honors on Sunday night for Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Direction and Best Hip-Hop, all of them for “Humble.”

Lamar’s magnificent night came up just shy of perfect when the UK’s Ed Sheeran took the Artist of the Year award, one of the novelties this year since for the first time the MTV Video Music Awards did not separate men and women into two different categories.

During the star-studded Sunday evening, Khalid won the prize for Best New Artist, Zayn and Taylor Swift took the statuette for Best Collaboration with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Kanye West was picked for Best Choreography for “Fade,” and Zedd and Alessia Cara topped the Best Dance category for “Stay.”

Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane won the VMA for Best Pop with “Down,” Lil Uzi Vert got the Song of the Summer prize with “XO Tour Llif3” while managing to trounce the remix of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.