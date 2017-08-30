Mexico’s Los Cabos expanding luxury tourism offerings

San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, Aug 29 (EFE).- Los Cabos has become Mexico’s premier luxury tourism destination with an expansion plan through 2021 that includes building new hotels and offering exclusive services, according to the Los Cabos Tourism Trust.



The 2017-2021 plan includes building relatively small hotels with a total of 5,213 rooms with the common denominator of luxury and “all-included” services as the main attractions.



Each hotel will have an average of 300 rooms and provide personalized and exclusive service to guests, a spokesman for the institution told EFE.



By 2021, there will be more than 20,000 rooms at Los Cabos, located in the northwestern state of Baja California, and a record number of 3,579 rooms will become available in 2018 with the world’s most recognized hotel names diving into Mexico’s most attractive tourist zone.



Those hotels include the Melia chain’s Paradisus, Grand Velas and Le Blanc Spa Resort, which are already open and provide an example of the expansion under way in the luxury accommodations area combining Mexican and international gastronomy, personalized treatment for guests and services for both families with children as well as for adults.



Last December, Paradisus opened its doors after a complete renovation lasting two years after being destroyed by Hurricane Odile in September 2014.



That Category 4 storm brought torrential rains and a storm surge that caused billions of dollars in damage throughout Baja California.



Melia decided to completely renovate the hotel and upgrade it from four-star to luxury status, in line with the new trend in Los Cabos, which features 33 kilometers (20 miles) of coastline running from San Jose to Cabo San Lucas, Nashelly Tapia, the sales director for Paradisus, told EFE.



Melia has also added a convention center and the gourmet talents of one of the greatest of international chefs, Martin Berastegui from Spain’s Basque Country, at its Gastro Bar.



Other hotels slated to open in the area next year include Montage, Garca Blanca Spa, Park Hyatt, Nobu Los Cabos, Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons and Riu Palace Santa Fe, as part of the biggest tourist expansion at Los Cabos since the zone became popular in the 1970s, when Hollywood icons such as John Wayne and Bing Crosby discovered the idyllic vacation spot two hours by air from Los Angeles.



Nowadays, the area is the perfect vacation getaway on a regular basis for the likes of George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez.