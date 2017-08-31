California university offering legal aid to undocumented students

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (EFE).- California State University, Northridge (CSUN), in conjunction with Southwestern Law School, on Wednesday is inaugurating a “Legal Support Clinic” to provide pro bono assistance to students on immigration issues.

“The university students are (great) … but many come (here) under a lot of stress because they’re undocumented,” Julia Vazquez, an attorney and professor at the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, told EFE.

She added that despite having grown up in the US, after being brought here illegally by their parents, the majority of such students “are feeling the pressure of federal immigration policies.”

The Legal Support Clinic will open its doors on Wednesday at the Oviatt Library at CSUN, where two days a week Vazquez will “confidentially and privately” advise undocumented students and others who need professional legal assistance with immigration matters.

“We’re an educational project where CSUN will provide an office and (funds) for the legal support clinic,” the professor said.

“While Southwestern Law School, a private university, pays my salary as a professor and attorney to prepare cases for CSUN alumni, there are nine student interns who will assist me to be able to learn how to handle immigration cases,” she said.

About 1,400 undocumented students are the potential beneficiaries of the program, out of CSUN’s student body of 40,000, according to calculations by the “Dream Center,” which assists beneficiaries of the Deferred Action (DACA) program.

The idea for the clinic came up in 2016, when CSUN Student Association president Sevag Alexanian and vice president Kenya Lopez, from Mexico, reviewed the responses to a survey of university students about their needs.

“It surprised us (to see) that the majority said that there’s a big need for legal support for immigration cases at CSUN, including undocumented people,” Lopez, who is studying Criminal Justice, told EFE.

She said that at CSUN there is not only concern among Dreamers over the anti-immigrant policies of President Donald Trump but also uncertainty about “what’s going to happen to them.”

Trump’s potential cancellation of the DACA program would drastically change the lives of almost 800,000 people who benefit from it.

Former President Barack Obama issued an executive order in 2012 establishing the program to provide undocumented immigrants brought here as young children with identity documents, drivers’ licenses and work permits, among other things.