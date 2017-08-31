Sharapova beats Babos, advances to third round of US Open

New York, USA, Aug 30 (EFE).- Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova maintained her form with a great comeback in the second round of the US Open, beating the Hungarian Timea Babos 6-7 (4), 6-4 and 6-1.

The former world number one, who started the tournament with eliminating the second seed Romanian Simona Halep in the first round, said that the 15-month doping ban has helped her regain her top fitness, and that was what made her win again.

The ban was imposed after she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

After having lost the first set in a tiebreak, Sharapova had more consistency with her tennis, as well as a better serve and superb fitness all paved the way to victory after two hours and 19 minutes of action.

The 2009 US Open champion was unrivalled with her serve by firing 12 aces, and although she committed six double faults, she always got the decisive points that helped her finally win the game with 36 unforced errors and 39 winners.

On the other hand, Babos was left behind as she made 24 unforced errors and only 13 winners, and she did not manage any aces with her serve and committed a double fault.

Sharapova managed to take advantage of Babos’ lack of consistency with her serve, and in the end beat Babos with total points of 108 over 84.

Sharapova, who is currently playing her 10th US Open, will have to face Sofia Kenin of the US, on Sep. 2.

Sharapova, a former world No. 1 who once was listed as the world’s highest-paid female athlete, has been highly successful in modeling, fashion design and marketing products under her personal brand.

The 30-year-old is a five-time Grand Slam champion.