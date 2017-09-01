Some 311,000 people apply for government aid in Texas

Washington DC, Aug 31 (EFE).- The Vice President of the United States said Thursday that some 311,000 people, who were affected by Hurricane Harvey, have registered for government disaster assistance.

“We are here today. We will be here tomorrow. And we will be here every day until this city and this state and this region rebuild bigger and better than ever before,” Mike Pence said, when he visited several parts of the area affected by Harvey, except Houston, on Thursday.

The vice president also expressed the government’s desire to work fast on the approval of financial aid for people and businesses affected by the disaster.

Pence took the occasion to confirm that US president Trump and First Lady Melania would be back in the area on Saturday as the White House had previously announced.

The White House said Trump, who was already in Texas on Tuesday, hoped to return to visit the hardest hit area on Saturday and meet the locals affected by the floods.

The ongoing floods in Texas, one of the largest in US history, have left more than 30,000 people evacuated and about 40 dead so far, although it is feared that the death toll will continue to rise.