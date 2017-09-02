Decision on DREAMers will come Tuesday, White House says

Washington, Sep 1 (EFE).- President Donald Trump will announce next week a decision on whether to keep an Obama-era program that has allowed some 800,000 undocumented young people – known as DREAMers – to remain in the United States, the White House said Friday.

Trump will disclose the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program next Tuesday, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

Though the president said hours earlier that the announcement could come as early as Friday, Sanders explained that the president was giving “this very important issue” all the time and consideration that it warrants.

Trump “loves people and he wants to make sure that this decision is done correctly,” she said.

Launched in 2012 by then-President Barack Obama, DACA gave undocumented young people who were brought into the US as children the opportunity to pursue education or jobs without fear of deportation.

DACA status must be renewed every two years.

The Obama administration conceived of DACA as a way to aid the intended beneficiaries of the DREAM Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation that has been stalled in Congress for more than a decade.

“Sometime today or over the weekend, we’ll have a decision,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office earlier Friday. “We’ll issue it sometime over the weekend. Maybe this afternoon.”

Asked whether DREAMers should be worried about the future of DACA, Trump replied: “We love the DREAMers. We love everybody. We think the DREAMers are terrific.”

FOX News reported Thursday that Trump was poised to announce the end of DACA, while allowing those who recently renewed their protected status to keep the benefits for the duration of the two-year period.

The president can terminate DACA by executive order, as Obama never secured congressional approval for the initiative.

Though Trump promised to scrap DACA during the 2016 campaign, he acknowledged shortly after becoming president that the issue was difficult and vowed to handle the question “with heart.”

The president is under pressure from conservatives to end the program. The attorneys general of Texas and nine other Republican-controlled states have threatened to sue the federal government if Trump does not terminate DACA by Sept. 5.

On Friday, however, Tennessee’s attorney general said that his office was withdrawing from the planned suit.

“(T)here is a human element to this, however, that is not lost on me and should not be ignored,” Herbert Slatery III wrote in a letter to Tennessee’s two senators, Republicans Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker.

Hundreds of prominent business leaders, including the heads of companies such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon, wrote to the president urging him to maintain the program and warning of negative economic consequences if DACA is scrapped.

High-ranking Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have likewise advised Trump to maintain DACA.

Threat to DREAMers brings hundreds onto the streets of Los Angeles

Hundreds of people rallied in this Southern California metropolis on Friday to demonstrate unity as the nation waits to learn whether President Donald Trump will keep an Obama-era program that has allowed some 800,000 undocumented young people – known as DREAMers – to remain in the United States.



The mobilization in Los Angeles was one of several across the Golden State organized in expectation of a Trump announcement as early as Friday, based on a FOX News report that the president was poised to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).



But White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president will reveal his decision next Tuesday.



“We will become more united and this time all of us, the undocumented people, are going to go for something greater than DACA,” Undocumedia director and DACA beneficiary Ivan Ceja told EFE at the event in Los Angeles.



“Whoever messes with our children messes with the entire people,” said Maria Galvan, the mother of two DACA recipients.



Angelica Salas, head of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), said that the Trump administration needs to understand that “DREAMers are part of the nation’s future.”



Joining the protesters were two Los Angeles-area members of Congress, Democratic Reps. Jimmy Gomez and Nanette Diaz Barragan, both co-sponsors of a bill to protect DREAMers.



