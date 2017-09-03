California brush fire spreads, evacuation orders remain in effect

Burbank, California, Sep 2 (EFE).- The Los Angeles Fire Department said early Saturday that a brush fire in the Brace Canyon Park area of this Southern California city had spread to cover more than 4.7 sq. miles (3,000 acres).

In the LAFD’s latest update at 5:08 am (1208 GMT), it said the fire had sustained activity overnight and that evacuation orders from Friday night still stood for Brace Canyon Park.

The Burbank Police Department in Los Angeles County, meanwhile, said early Saturday on Twitter that it had evacuated nearly 200 homes during “some intense fire.”

“Mandatory (Evacuation) Orders will very likely (be) in effect into (tomorrow) afternoon. #DeBellGC will probably (be) closed. Call ahead,” it said, referring to the DeBell Golf Course in Burbank.

“Officers are now wearing respiratory masks. Please stay indoors and avoid outside activities due to heavy smoke from #latunafire,” the Burbank Police Department said.

On Friday, the LAFD said that what had initially been a one-acre bush fire near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road in the Verdugo Mountains had flamed up due to increasing winds and jumped the Foothill (210) Freeway.