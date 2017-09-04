Letter Obama left in Oval Office for Trump on Inauguration Day made public

Washington, Sep 3 (EFE).- Former President Barack Obama urged his successor, Donald Trump, to reflect on the importance of preserving democracy and the “indispensable” leadership of the US in the world in the letter he left in the Oval Office for the incoming chief executive on Inauguration Day, a missive that was made public on Sunday.

The letter that Obama left for Trump – signed “BO” – on Jan. 20, which was obtained by CNN and published on Sunday, contains several “reflections” by the outgoing leader after eight years in office.

About exercising the US presidency, Obama – who governed from 2009-2017 – said in the letter that it is a “unique” office “without a clear blueprint for success.”

“American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend,” Obama wrote.

In addition, the outgoing president reminded Trump that all presidents are just “temporary occupants” of the Oval Office, something that makes them “guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions – like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties – that our forebears fought and bled for.”

“Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them,” Obama wrote.

Finally, Obama advised Trump to make time for “friends and family,” despite the “rush of events and responsibilities” linked with the presidency.

Obama left the letter for Trump according to what has become a tradition that outgoing presidents have followed – leaving a private letter for their successor containing advice and good wishes – before the new leader’s inauguration.

Trump had said publicly at a swearing-in ceremony for new administration officials later in January that he would cherish what he called the “beautiful letter,” adding that “It was really very nice of him to do that,” although he said that he was not going to release the contents of the message.