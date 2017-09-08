CMN ANNOUNCES THE NEW MARC ANTHONY TOUR, “FULL CIRCLE”

Miami, FL., June 6, 2017 – Days after announcing his special appearance in “El Clasico” 2017, Latin music icon Marc Anthony announces the dates for his new U.S. tour.

The tour is titled “Full Circle,” which communicates the expressed desire from Marc Anthony to offer his fans a truly special experience. Just as Marc himself explained: “I want to feel my people close and dedicate all my songs, one by one, to them; I want to give them a heartfelt thanks for having been with me since the beginning of my career.”

To this end, the CMN production team has designed a circular stage that will allow the artist to connect with his loyal fans in a more intimate way. The concerts will feature hits from throughout his musical career along with some of his favorite songs.

The “Full Circle” Tour produced by CMN will hit the cities listed below. Tickets will be available through ticketmaster.com, with the exception of cities that are marked with an asterisk (*). The VIP & Fan Club presale: Wednesday, May 3 1st at 10am visiting: http://maofficial.us/FanWebsite. Tickets ofiicially go on sale: Friday, June 2 nd .

Friday, August 25th Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena Saturday, August 26th New York City Madison Square Garden Friday, September 15th Fresno, CA Save Mart Center *Saturday, September 16th Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center Tickets: AXS.com Friday, October 6th San Jose, CA SAP Center Sunday, October 8th Los Angeles, CA The Forum *Thursday, October 19th Houston, TX Toyota Center Tickets: HoustonToyotaCenter.com Sunday, October 22nd Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena Thursday, November 9th Washington, DC Eagle Bank Arena Friday, November 10th Reading, PA Santander Arena Sunday, November 12th Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Friday, November 17th Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Sunday, November 19th Orlando, FL Amway Center Sunday, December 3rd Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

For more information: www.marcanthonyonline.com & www.magnusmedia.com

