CMN ANNOUNCES THE NEW MARC ANTHONY TOUR, “FULL CIRCLE”

Miami, FL., June 6, 2017 – Days after announcing his special appearance in “El Clasico” 2017, Latin music icon Marc Anthony announces the dates for his new U.S. tour.
The tour is titled “Full Circle,” which communicates the expressed desire from Marc Anthony to offer his fans a truly special experience. Just as Marc himself explained: “I want to feel my people close and dedicate all my songs, one by one, to them; I want to give them a heartfelt thanks for having been with me since the beginning of my career.”
To this end, the CMN production team has designed a circular stage that will allow the artist to connect with his loyal fans in a more intimate way. The concerts will feature hits from throughout his musical career along with some of his favorite songs.
The “Full Circle” Tour produced by CMN will hit the cities listed below. Tickets will be available through ticketmaster.com, with the exception of cities that are marked with an asterisk (*). The VIP & Fan Club presale: Wednesday, May 31st at 10am visiting: http://maofficial.us/FanWebsite. Tickets ofiicially go on sale: Friday, June 2nd.
|Friday, August 25th
|Bridgeport, CT
|Webster Bank Arena
|Saturday, August 26th
|New York City
|Madison Square Garden
|Friday, September 15th
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|*Saturday, September 16th
|Las Vegas, NV
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
Tickets: AXS.com
|Friday, October 6th
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Sunday, October 8th
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|*Thursday, October 19th
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
Tickets: HoustonToyotaCenter.com
|Sunday, October 22nd
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Arena
|Thursday, November 9th
|Washington, DC
|Eagle Bank Arena
|Friday, November 10th
|Reading, PA
|Santander Arena
|Sunday, November 12th
|Atlanta, GA
|Philips Arena
|Friday, November 17th
|Miami, FL
|American Airlines Arena
|Sunday, November 19th
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Sunday, December 3rd
|Chicago, IL
|Allstate Arena
For more information: www.marcanthonyonline.com & www.magnusmedia.com
About Cardenas Marketing Network
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Inc. (CMN) is one of the leading Multicultural experiential event-marketing agencies and the largest producer of Latin music events in the U.S. With over 2,800 activations each year since 2002, CMN has been connecting brands with consumers through shared passion points of music, sports, and cultural pride, offering full integration with digital marketing and advertising for all projects and activations. CMN works with a variety of industries, global organizations and emerging businesses, helping them grow and guiding them to become culturally relevant with the Hispanic consumer. In 2015, CMN was named one of Advertising Age’s, “Largest U.S. Hispanic Agencies,” Crain’s “Chicago’s Largest Minority-Owned Firms,” and has been awarded “Best Event/Consumer Engagement Campaign of the year” by Billboard Latin Music Marketing Awards. For sponsorship opportunities, visit www.cmnevents.com.
