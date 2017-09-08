Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Start-studded Opening Night Gala with the San Francisco Symphony

September 14 at 8 p.m.

When the incomparable Maestro Michael Tilson Thomas better known as MTT and the world renowned cellist Yo Yo Ma ignite the stage – beware! Sparks will fly at this year’s San Francisco Symphony Opening Gala as they all combine their artistic forces while performing beloved works for cello and orchestra.

The gala program includes compositions by Bernstein, Saint-Saens, Tchaikovsky and the ever so popular Ravel’s Bolero. Please contain your enthusiasm and stay in your seat. Leave the spectacular action on stage to MTT and Yo Yo Ma. The celebration continues at the post-concert with champagne, live music and dancing into the night.

Special gourmet dining packages with premium seats are available by reservations with the assistance of the Volunteer Council at 415-503-5500.

Tickets and Information

Call 415-503-5500 or 415-864-6000

www.sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

Grove Street at Van Ness Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Symphony

Smuin Ballet Dancers Dazzle and Shine in the Bay Area

Walnut Creek: September 22-23

San Francisco: September 29 – October 1

Definitely not to be missed as Smuin Contemporary American Ballet kicks off its 24th season with a vibrant Dance Series 01 program, featuring the West Coast premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s transcendent piece Requiem for a Rose, which examines the differences between love and romance. Ochoa is an internationally acclaimed choreographer who both choreographs contemporary dance works and adapts her style for classical ballet companies.

Also on the program is Michael Smuin’s joyful tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, Fly Me to the Moon. This blend of ballet and popular dance is the embodiment of the smooth and stylish melodies that have inspired generations, including Sinatra’s renditions of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and “The Lady is a Tramp.”

Rounding out the bill is the return of Garrett Ammon’s bold Serenade for Strings. Upon making its West Coast premiere with Smuin in October 2014, the San Francisco Chronicle noted that “the whole cast danced it vibrantly and flawlessly.” The company continues its well established tradition of excellence, virtuosity, ballet’s original choreography and interpretation by its legendary founder Michael Smuin whom I met on several occasions on his visits to San Jose. Bravo!

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $25 to $73

Discounts are available for students and groups of 10 or more.

www.smuinballet.org

Walnut Creek: at Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Drive

925-943-7469

San Francisco: at Palace of Fine Arts

3301 Lyon Street

415-912-1899

Photo courtesy of Keith Sutter

Corvette Spectacular Car Show in Los Altos

September 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.pm.

Stroll along the Main Street in Los Altos to view close to 175 new, classic and racing Corvettes at one of the largest car gatherings on the West Coast.

The event showcases the history and legacy of the Chevrolet Corvette automobile since 1953. Live music will accompany your lovely day and an afternoon in Los Altos, a picturesque little town in heart of Silicon Valley. Bring your credit card just in case one of the new slinky cars strikes your fancy.

Not sure what the organizers of the event will be raffling off, I am sure it is not going to be a red Corvette, but I hope it benefits a special charity. Vroom, vroom!

Information

Free Admission

www.sccorvettes.org

Downtown Los Altos

Main Street will be closed to regular auto traffic

Photo courtesy of Santa Clara Corvettes

Friends, Fashions and FUNdraising

September 28, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Shop, Sip and Support – is the unforgettable evening’s motto of the “Girls Night Out” glamorous event befitting the San Francisco 49ers Academy in East Palo Alto.

The private estate in Woodside will be the magical site for this year’s festivities which will feature fabulous shopping with a unique selection of curated fashion vendors, a trend setting fashion show featuring the ladies & gents of the San Francisco 49ers, unlimited cocktail, wine & culinary tastings, and an awesome swag bag.

Lots of fun for a good cause and a perfect send-off to our favorite SF 49ers NFL teammates on their way to the 2018 Superbowl. Go Niners!

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $250

Purchase your tickets at 49ersacademy.org/couture

The location will be announced once you purchase the tickets

Photo courtesy of SF 49ers Academy