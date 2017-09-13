Downs, other artists to hold benefit concert for Mexico earthquake victims

Mexico City, Sep 12 (EFE).- Mexican singer Lila Downs and artists from Oaxaca state will perform in a benefit concert next weekend for victims of the earthquake that hit central and southern Mexico last week.

“It’s my responsibility, in part, to invite artists from Oaxaca to perform in the concert,” Downs said.

Susana Harp, Geo Meneses and Natalia Cruz are among the artists scheduled to join Downs in raising money for earthquake relief efforts at Sunday’s concert.

Eugenia Leon and Aida Cuevas have also been invited to perform, Downs told Radio Formula.

The “Oaxaca corazon” (Oaxaca Heart) concert will take place at the Guelaguetza Auditorium in Oaxaca city, the capital of the like-named state.

The magnitude-8.2 earthquake killed at least 95 people on Sept. 7 and affected 2.3 million people in the hardest-hit states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.