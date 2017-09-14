IOC simultaneously confirms Olympic bids of Paris 2024, LA 2028

Lima, Sep 13 (EFE).- The International Olympic Committee voted here Wednesday to confirm the bids by Paris and Los Angeles to host the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, respectively.

The vote was expected but the completion of the selection process comes as a relief for the IOC at a time when the lack of cities interested in hosting the world’s premier multi-sport event is a growing concern.

The 131st IOC Session, in a unanimous show of hands by its members gathered in the Peruvian capital, ratified a tripartite agreement among the organization and the two candidate cities.

With no rivals to best and no campaign needed beyond touting their own strengths, the Paris and Los Angeles Olympic bid committees made their final presentations prior to the confirmation vote.

IOC President Thomas Bach said he was thrilled about how the process had unfolded, adding that the tripartite agreement was a “win-win-win situation” for all involved.

“These are two great cities from two great countries with a great Olympic history. Both cities are very enthusiastic about the Games and are promoting the Olympic spirit in a fantastic way,” Bach said.

“It is hard to imagine something better. Ensuring the stability of the Olympic Games for the athletes of the world for the next 11 years is something extraordinary.”

But beyond 2028 the IOC still faces the challenge of convincing cities worldwide of the merits of hosting the Games.

Its Olympic Agenda 2020, which among other things aims to reduce cities’ bidding costs by decreasing the number of presentations allowed and providing a significant financial contribution from the IOC, has thus far proved to be unconvincing.

Four of the six cities in the running for the 2024 Games – Boston, Rome, Hamburg and Budapest – withdrew their bids due to worries about cost and other concerns.

That led to the tripartite agreement whereby Los Angeles agreed to drop its bid for the 2024 Games in return for assurances that it would be awarded the 2028 Olympics.

For agreeing to wait an additional four years, Los Angeles also will get a higher-than-usual share of any financial surplus from the Games and receive at least $2 billion from the IOC.