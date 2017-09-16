Judge blocks Trump bid to deny federal funds to sanctuary cities

Chicago, Sep 15 (EFE).– A US federal judge here granted a preliminary injunction Friday blocking President Donald Trump’s administration from denying public safety grants to Chicago and other “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

Though the ruling by US District Judge Harry Leinenweber came in response to a lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago, the injunction will apply across the United States.

Leinenweber cited a “likelihood” that Chicago would eventually prevail in its argument that US Attorney General Jeff Sessions exceeded his authority when he mandated new requirements for cities seeking Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants.

The judge likewise deemed credible Chicago’s claim that complying with the new rules could do “irreparable harm” to the city government’s relationship with the immigrant community.

“Once such trust is lost, it cannot be repaired through an award of money damages, making it the type of harm that is especially hard to rectify,” Leinenweber wrote.

Roughly 600 cities and counties nationwide have declared themselves sanctuary jurisdictions for undocumented immigrants.

Sessions sought to compel cities applying for the law enforcement grants to provide immigration authorities with advance notice of plans to release undocumented immigrants who are being held in municipal jails for reasons unrelated to their immigration status.