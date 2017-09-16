NASA probe Cassini relays final data as it plunges into Saturn’s atmosphere

Madrid, Sep 13 (EFE). The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Cassini space probe completed its extraordinary journey of exploration on Friday and ended its mission almost 20 years after takeoff by taking a final, fiery plunge at high speed into Saturn’s atmosphere, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California said.

Cassini had spent the last 13 years circling around Saturn’ s ring and satellite system, busily transmitting data and images right to the last second prior to destruction in the gas giant’s outer reaches.

“After two decades in space, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is nearing the end of its remarkable journey,” NASA said.

“Having expended almost every bit of the rocket propellant it carried to Saturn, operators are deliberately plunging Cassini into the planet to ensure Saturn’s moons will remain pristine for future exploration,” the statement added.

Scientists had been eager to keep Saturn’s moons, in particular Enceladus, as well as other space objects, uncontaminated.

Cassini’s last orbit came after a final 22 weeks of orbital dives, hurtling through a gap between Saturn and its rings, that began in April.

No spacecraft had ever ventured so close to the gas giant.

NASA’s JPL Mission Control’s final calculations predicted the loss of contact with Cassini would take place Sept. 15 at 4:55 am local time.

Cassini would have entered Saturn’s atmosphere one minute earlier, some 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) above the planet’s cloud tops at around 70,000 mph (113,000 km/h).

When Cassini encountered Saturn’s upper atmosphere, its control thrusters fired in short bursts attempting to keep its saucer-shaped high-gain antenna pointed towards Earth to relay the mission’s final data.

As the atmosphere thickened, its thrusters went from 10 percent capacity to full power in around a minute.

At that point, the spacecraft was no longer capable of fighting Saturn’s dense atmosphere and tumbled, spinning out of control.

As soon as the antenna swayed some fractions of a degree away from Earth, all communications were cut for good.

NASA predicted this would happen at some 930 miles (1,500 km) above Saturn’s cloud tops and the spacecraft became a meteor.

It was calculated that Cassini began disintegrating 30 seconds later.

NASA scientists would only get confirmation of events 83 minutes after they occurred, given that is how long radio signals take to reach mission control.

Earl Maize, Cassini project manager previously explained the spacecraft’s final signal would be its swan song: “It isn’t truly over for us on Earth as long as we’re still receiving its signal.”

Cassini’s last data relays were picked up by NASA’s Deep Space Network complex in Canberra, Australia.

Cassini was expected to provide groundbreaking scientific observations of Saturn, with eight of its 12 science instruments collecting pioneering data in the final plunge, sampling the planet’s atmosphere’s composition and structure.

Before Cassini, the only brief glimpses of Saturn were the Pioneer 11 and Voyagers 1 and 2 flybys decades ago. They briefly took pictures and data as they zoomed past.

These missions gave us insights on Saturn’s complex ring system, discovering new moons and took sketchy measurements of Saturn’s magnetosphere, but that was all.

Cassini changed all that when in 2004 it relayed new and surprising data, especially relating to Saturn’s moons.

Cassini’s visit to Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, gave scientists a glimpse of what Earth may have looked like before life evolved.

Also noteworthy was the data provided by the European Space Agency’s Huygens probe, which rode piggyback on Cassini all the way to Saturn before plunging in 2005 through Titan’s dense atmosphere and landing on its surface.

Enceladus was another gem: A spray of icy particles from surface jets forming massive plumes extending way above Enceladus.

The spacecraft came as close as 15 miles (25 km) from its icy surface revealing the presence of a global subsurface ocean and conditions that may prove suitable for life.

Cassini cannot “rust” in peace, after its incendiary demise but has earned a place of honor in NASA’s hall of (robotic) fame, and changed the course of our future planetary exploration, the space agency said.