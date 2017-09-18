Veep wins third Emmy as best comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses with the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for ‘Veep’ during the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 29 January 2017. EPA/PAUL BUCK
Los Angeles, USA, Sep 17 (EFE).- The political satire TV series “Veep” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus won Sunday its third consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series award at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Other nominees in the same category were “Atlanta”, “Black-ish”, “Master of None”, “Modern Family”, “Silicon Valley” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”
Dreyfus made history just moments before when she won the best comedy actress trophy for the sixth consecutive year, breaking the record for an artist’s award for the same character.
Recently it was announced that the series will bid farewell to the small screen with its seventh season.
Focusing on the figure of the vice president of the United States, portrayed by Louis-Dreyfus, the series which ridicules and mocks politics, also features Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale and Matt Walsh in its cast.
