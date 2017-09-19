Colombian leftist presidential hopefuls form coalition for 2018 election

Bogota, Sep 18 (EFE).- Colombian leftist presidential hopefuls Claudia Lopez, Jorge Robledo and Sergio Fajardo on Monday launched the Colombia Coalition, a platform to present a unified candidate for the 2018 election and “win the presidency.”

“We have the common purpose that among the three there is a single candidate for the presidency, a unique ticket” that will “renew Congress” and a coalition that will wrest it from the grip of “politicking and corruption,” said Lopez, with the Green Alliance Party, at the announcement event.

Also forming part of the coalition is the former mayor of Medellin, Sergio Fajardo, a presidential hopeful from the Citizens Commitment movement, and Sen. Jorge Robledo, with the Alternative Democratic Pole (PDA).

After two months of talks, the candidates presented the declaration of Colombia Coalition, which establishes as one of its key pillars destroying the patronage system and corruption and “proposing an independent alternative with solutions to the country’s economic, environmental and social problems.”

Lopez told EFE that their political effort also has an “ethical commitment to fulfill the peace accords that were signed and the ones that will be signed in the future,” referring to the peace pact inked with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas and the one being negotiated with the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The candidates said that they welcomed the addition of other “interested persons” to build their coalition, wanting to make it a “broad coalition (comprised) of all sectors.”

They also said that they hoped to be able to field a single candidate to represent the coalition by December.

Among those on the list of aspirants to the presidency are former Sen. Piedad Cordoba, former Defense Minister and Colombian Ambassador to the US Juan Carlos Pinzon, former Bogota Mayor Gustavo Petro and former Inspector General Alejandro Ordoñez.

Also expressing an interest in running for president are former FARC chief negotiator Humberto de la Calle and former Labor Minister and presidential candidate Clara Lopez, among others.