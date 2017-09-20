Mexican President activates emergency rescue plan following quake

Mexico City, Sep 20 (EFE).- The Mexican president Wednesday said his current priority is to rescue people still trapped under the debris of collapsed buildings and provide medical assistance to those who were injured in the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook the country and killed at least 224.

In an address to the nation following the quake, Enrique Peña Nieto called for a national emergency committee meeting and ordered the activation of an emergency plan, including the deployment of thousands of members of the army, navy, and the federal police to assist in the rescue and relief efforts.

Peña Nieto said he is closely coordinating with the governors of Mexico City, Puebla and Morelos, the cities that suffered the most damage.

The emergency services of the Mexican Social Security Institute, the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers and the Armed Forces were also standing by to assist people affected in the quake, he added.

Peña Nieto also expressed condolences to those who had lost a family member or loved one in the earthquake and reported that 40 percent of Mexico City and 60 percent of Morelos state are still without power.

The brigades of the Federal Electricity Commission have been boosted to restore power as soon as possible, he added.

The president explained that shelters have been set up for all those who need them and asked people to stay indoors as far as possible to facilitate aid efforts and the deployment of emergency services.

The Mexican leader also confirmed that aid to the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca, which were severely affected by another earthquake on Sept. 7, would continue.