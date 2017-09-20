Powerful Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

Miami, Sep 20 (EFE).- Maria made landfall Wednesday morning on Puerto Rico’s southeastern coast as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 250 km/h (155 mph), the United States’ National Hurricane Center said.



US meteorologists said in a special bulletin that Maria landed at 6:15 am (1015 GMT) near the town of Yabucoa, whose harbor reported a rise in sea levels of 1.3 meters (4.3 feet).



The hurricane had weakened in the pre-dawn hours, with its maximum sustained winds falling from 280 km/h.

Maria, which quickly became a mammoth Category 5 hurricane on Monday, earlier this week struck the US Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Dominica and other small islands, where it caused at least two deaths and widespread material damage.



Earlier Wednesday morning, Maria’s eye reached the small Puerto Rican island-municipality of Vieques, located just east of the Puerto Rican mainland.



Maria is currently located 30 kilometers (15 miles) south-southwest of San Juan and is moving to the northwest at a speed of 17 km/h (10 mph), the NHC said in an 8 am (1200 GMT) bulletin.



In a telephone interview with the “Today Show” after Maria made landfall, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosello said the hurricane would have a devastating impact on the Caribbean island.



“Conditions have deteriorated rapidly. We have severe and extreme winds and a lot of rain,” Rosello said, lamenting that the slow speed of the hurricane meant that it would linger “for a while” over the US commonwealth.



On the forecast track, Maria’s eye will continue to move to the northwest across Puerto Rico Wednesday morning and emerge off the island’s northern coast by the afternoon.



Its center is then projected to pass just north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday.



Those areas are all under a hurricane warning, as are the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas, where the hurricane could arrive later this week.



The NHC warned in its latest bulletin about dangerous storm surge, saying the water could reach up to 2.7 meters (nine feet) above ground in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.



It added that the storm surge would raise water levels by up to 4.6 meters above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area near and to the north of the center of Maria for both the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

