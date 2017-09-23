Chopper bringing aid to quake victims crashes in southern Mexico

Mexico City, Sep 22 (EFE).- A Mexican government helicopter carrying food to people affected by the Sept. 7 earthquake in the southern part of the country crashed Friday, officials said.

The aircraft went down in San Carlos Yautepec, a village in the mountains of Oaxaca state, sources in the federal Attorney General’s Office told EFE.

The AG Office did not have any information about the status of the crew, the sources said.

Authorities have yet to determine what caused the Sept. 12 crash of an air force helicopter en route to Chiapas state with aid for earthquake victims.

Three of the seven air force personnel aboard suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that accident.

The magnitude-8.2 temblor that rocked the states of Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco on Sept. 7 left 98 people dead, while the provisional death toll from Tuesday’s magnitude-7.1 quake in central Mexico stands at 292.