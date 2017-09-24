Stephen Curry in response to Trump: It’s not what leaders do

Oakland, USA, Sep 23 (EFE).– In his first remarks after the United States President withdrew an invitation for the NBA-champions Golden State Warriors to visit the White House, NBA All-Star Stephen Curry said such actions were “not what leaders do.”

Speaking to reporters in Oakland on Saturday, Curry, NBA champion with the Warriors and two-time Most Valuable Player with the league, said he has received tremendous support from players across the NBA following Donald Trump’s tweet rescinding the invite to the White House.

“I don’t know why he feels the need to target certain individuals rather than others,” Curry said.

“I have an idea of why, but, it’s just kind of beneath, I think, a leader of a country to go that route. It’s not what leaders do,” he added.

On Saturday morning, Trump had tweeted, “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Curry said the amount of support he has seen from NBA players since Trump’s tweet has been “unbelievable.”

“It was amazing to see all these guys rally around each other and speak up,” Curry said.

“That’s what this is about. We’re not trying to divide and separate this country. We’re trying to bring everybody together and speak about love and togetherness and equality. I think that was demonstrated in response to what happened this morning, which is a powerful thing for sure,” he added.

“Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” NBA star LeBron James from the Cleveland Cavaliers said on Twitter after Trump’s tweet.

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant also tweeted “A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can’t possibly “Make America Great Again”.

Meanwhile Houston Rockets star Chris Paul wondered in a tweet, “With everything that’s going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who’s kneeling and visiting the White House?”