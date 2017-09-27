Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Oktoberfest Celebration with the San Francisco Symphony

October 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Did you know that a lot of Mozart is definitely party music? Well, the San Francisco Symphony is ready to party with you! Join resident Conductor Christian Reif as he leads the San Francisco Symphony in a festive Oktoberfest-inspired program featuring Bavarian waltzes and polkas, rollicking opera arias, and traditional drinking songs and games.

Chaired by Bay Area philanthropist Libby Leffler Hoaglin with Priscilla B. Geeslin as Honorary Chair, the event is an homage to the classic German tradition, and brings the fun and merriment of Oktoberfest to the streets of Hayes Valley and Davies Symphony Hall.

An outdoor area just outside the Hall will be transformed into a vibrant and sophisticated pop-up beer garden, complete with unlimited beer, brats, fire pits, and live music for those who purchase a special VIP package.

Special VIP packages include outdoor biergarten access with unlimited beer, German bites, a polka band dance party, and other festivities before and after the concert.

The celebration continues in Davies Hall, with a concert program that includes polkas by Strauss, arias such as Brindisi from Verdi’s La Traviata and “Fin ch’han dal vino” from Mozart’s Don Giovanni. Joining the San Francisco Symphony for this exciting and delicious program are soprano Julie Adams, mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack, baritone Edward Nelson and tenor David Blalock. This is not your usual um-papa band, this is the magnificent San Francisco Symphony! Lederhosen attire is quite welcome.

Tickets and Information

Concert tickets range from $39 to $89

415-864-6000

www.sfsymphony.org

VIP packages start at $195 and are available by calling 415-503-5500

Davies Symphony Hall

Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street

Photos courtesy of SFS

The Prince of Egypt Reigns in Mountain View

October 6 through November 5, 2017

A timeless musical journey awaits you as TheatreWorks of Silicon Valley creates the stage adaptation of the first-ever animated and the most successful non-Disney animated film The Prince of Egypt produced and released by the film masters at Dream Works Pictures.

This stage musical features a dazzling multi-ethnic cast that tells one of the greatest stories ever told: the saga of Moses, his Pharaoh brother Ramses, and the indomitable people who changed their lives forever.

The musical score and lyrics come from the Grammy and Oscar winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin). A number of award winning Broadway actors are scheduled to perform in this production in the heart of Silicon Valley. Do not miss it: You are truly in for an unforgettable treat!

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $35 to $60

650-463-1960

www.theatreworks.org

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street in Mountain View

Photo courtesy of TheatreWorks

Corvette Spectacular Car Show in Los Altos

September 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.pm.

Stroll along the Main Street in Los Altos to view close to 175 new, classic and racing Corvettes at one of the largest car gatherings on the West Coast. The event showcases the history and legacy of the Chevrolet Corvette automobile since 1953.

Live music will accompany your lovely day and an afternoon in Los Altos, a picturesque little town in heart of Silicon Valley. Bring your credit card just in case one of the new slinky cars strikes your fancy. Not sure what the organizers of the event will be raffling off, I am sure it is not going to be a red Corvette, but I hope it benefits a special charity. Vroom, vroom!

Information

Free Admission

www.sccorvettes.org

Downtown Los Altos

Main Street will be closed to regular auto traffic

Photo courtesy of Santa Clara Corvettes

Friends, Fashions and FUNdraising

September 28, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Shop, Sip and Support – is the unforgettable evening’s motto of the “Girls Night Out” glamorous event befitting the San Francisco 49ers Academy in East Palo Alto.

The private estate in Woodside will be the magical site for this year’s festivities which will feature fabulous shopping with a unique selection of curated fashion vendors, a trend setting fashion show featuring the ladies & gents of the San Francisco 49ers, unlimited cocktail, wine & culinary tastings, and an awesome swag bag. Lots of fun for a good cause and a perfect send-off to our favorite SF 49ers NFL teammates on their way to the 2018 Superbowl. Go Niners!

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $250

Purchase your tickets at 49ersacademy.org/couture

The location will be announced once you purchase the tickets

Photo courtesy of SF 49ers Academy