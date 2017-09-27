Free Flu Shots at Five SCCLD Libraries

Flu Shot Clinic Dates Listed Below (for ages 18 and older)

Announcing the Santa Clara County Library District and Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s first year of an exciting new partnership aimed at helping people stay healthy during flu season. This October, experienced Public Health Nurses will be administering FREE flu shots to adults at five local libraries.

WHO: The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

WHAT: Free Flu Shot Clinics will be available at various SCCLD Libraries. Anyone 18 years or older may stop in for a flu shot. No appointments necessary.

WHEN/WHERE:

*** Milpitas Library

Tuesday, October 3 from 1-3:30 p.m.

160 N. Main Street

Milpitas, CA 95035

408.262.1171

*** Campbell Library

Thursday, October 5 from 1-3:30 p.m.

77 Harrison Avenue

Campbell, CA 95008

408.866.1991

*** Cupertino Library

Tuesday, October 10 from 1-3:30 p.m.

10800 Torre Avenue

Cupertino, CA 95014

408.446.1677

*** Gilroy Library

Tuesday, October 17 from 1-3:30 p.m.

350 W. 6th Street

Gilroy, CA 95020

408.842.8207

*** Morgan Hill Library

Thursday, October 26 from 1-3:30 p.m.

660 W. Main Avenue

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

408.779.3196

WHY: Flu vaccination is recommended for everyone six months of age or older, but is particularly important for those at higher risk of severe influenza, including pregnant women, children under five years of age, adults over the age of 50, and people with certain underlying medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Pregnant women who get a flu shot not only protect themselves, but also help protect their babies in their first six months when they are still too young to be vaccinated.

For maximum protection, people should get the flu vaccine before flu season begins. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for the antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting a flu vaccine before the end of October, whenever possible.

For more information about the flu please visit www.sccphd.org/flu.

About the Santa Clara County Library District

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) promotes knowledge, ideas, and cultural enrichment. Its collection includes more than 1.9 million books, videos, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, eBooks and extensive online resources accessible from home or work.

In 2014, SCCLD celebrated one hundred years of service to local residents. For the last several years, SCCLD has been consistently recognized as one of America’s Star Libraries by Library Journal. In 2016, SCCLD was ranked among the top ten large libraries in the United States in the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service. In 2014 and 2015, SCCLD won Innovator Awards from the Urban Libraries Council.

The Santa Clara County Library District includes two bookmobiles, an online library, seven community libraries and one branch library serving Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County. In 2016, the Santa Clara County Library District had more than 270,000 library cardholders and welcomed 3.3 million visitors who borrowed 9.1 million items, making it one of the most used resources in the region. Visit Santa Clara County Library District online at www.sccl.org.

About the Santa Clara County Public Health Department

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department focuses on protecting and improving the health of communities through education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, disease and injury prevention, and the promotion of sound health policy.

To learn more about how the Public Health Department serves the people who live, work study and play in Santa Clara County, please visit our website: www.sccphd.org, and follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/sccpublichealth.