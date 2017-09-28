Pyongyang says 4.7 million people volunteer to join army in one week

Seoul, Sep 28 (EFE).- Some 4.7 million North Koreans have volunteered to join the ranks of the military since the regime’s leader lashed out at comments made by the president of the United States last week, the Rodong newspaper reported Thursday.

The figure consisted of “students and workers,” including 1.22 million women, who in the past six days have asked to join the ranks of the Korean People’s Army, according to the regime mouthpiece.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a statement on Friday criticizing a speech that US President Donald

Trump made at the United Nations General Assembly, where he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea.”

Kim called Trump “dotard” and said that Pyongyang would give a response “at the highest level” to what he considered as the US president’s insult.

The North Korean media regularly report mass attempts of its citizens to join the army in times of tension.

The last time this happened was in August, shortly after the UN Security Council approved a package of sanctions to punish Pyongyang for its intercontinental ballistic missile test launches in July.

Kim Jong-un’s continued weapons tests, including his nuclear test on Sep. 3, coupled with rhetorical exchanges between Pyongyang and Washington, have exacerbated tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Donald Trump said on Tuesday that any US military action would be “devastating” for North Korea, although it was not Washington’s preferred option.