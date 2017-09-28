Trump touts tax reform plan, Democratic leaders say it benefits only the rich

Washington, Sep 27 (EFE).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday provided details about his tax reform plan, one of his administration’s big gambles, and promised that it has been designed to benefit the middle and lower classes and “not the rich,” despite Democratic criticism along those lines.

“We’re going to cut taxes for the middle class, make the tax code simpler and more fair for everyday Americans. And we are going to bring back the jobs and wealth that have left our country and most people thought left our country for good,” said Trump in a speech in Indianapolis.

The president was responding to criticism from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who on Wednesday said that the Republican plan was merely “an across-the-board tax cut for America’s millionaires and billionaires” that would hardly have any benefits for the middle class.

Trump, however, said that this plan will make the US tax code “simpler” and “more fair.”

The president said that the plan will eliminate tax breaks and loopholes and would not help the country’s wealthiest taxpayers, like himself.

“It’s not good for me, believe me,” Trump said, although that cannot be definitively determined because the mogul has refused to release his tax returns, the first president in some 40 years not to do so.

“Our framework will stop punishing companies for keeping their headquarters in the United States. We’re punishing companies under our codes for being in the United States,” Trump said.

“When our companies move to other countries it’s our loyal American workers who get hurt,” he added, noting that the plan also drastically cuts the corporate income tax, thereby ostensibly making US businesses more competitive vis-a-vis foreign firms.

The president said that the corporate tax rate reduction from 35 percent to 20 percent, slightly above the 15 percent he had promised initially, would place the taxes paid by US firms below the average paid in other industrialized countries.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity … I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. We’re going to cut taxes for the middle class, make the tax code simpler and more fair for everyday Americans. And we are going to bring back the jobs and wealth that have left our country and most people thought left our country for good,” the president said.

He also told the Indianapolis crowd that there is no reason why Democrats and Republicans in Congress should not join forces to achieve what would be a great victory for the US public.

Earlier in the day, the president presented his tax reform plan, an ambitious proposal that – besides lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent – would eliminate the estate tax and reduce the number of tax brackets for individuals from seven to three: 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent.

The plan, entitled the “Unified Framework For Fixing Our Broken Tax Code,” was announced jointly by the White House and Republican lawmakers heading the House and Senate Ways and Means Committees and is the working document whereby the administration is seeking to craft the biggest US tax reform since 1980.

“With significant and meaningful tax reform and relief, we will create a fairer system that levels the playing field and extends economic opportunities to American workers, small businesses, and middle-income families,” the nine-page plan reads.

The three new individual tax brackets would shave the taxes that people in the current highest bracket – 39.6 percent – pay and slightly raise the minimum percentage income tax to 10 percent.

As had been previously announced, Trump is proposing to raise tax deduction amounts for families with children and create a new deduction for dependent adults such as the elderly or ill.

The president’s plan also eliminates the estate tax on inherited assets, known as the “death tax,” and it raises the standard deduction for individuals from $6,350 to $12,000 and for couples from $12,700 to $24,000.

It also eliminates most itemized deductions with the only deductions specifically preserved in the plan being those for charitable gifts and home mortgage interest.

Nevertheless, it remains to be clarified how the tax cuts will be compensated for to balance the public accounts and avoid raising the deficit.

