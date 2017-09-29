Academy Museum of Motion Pictures targeting 2019 inauguration

Los Angeles, USA, Sep 28 (EFE).- The upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, an architectural jewel that figures to be a mandatory stop for movie aficionados, is targeting a 2019 opening even as it seeks to raise the remaining funds for the nearly $400 million project.

The goal of the museum, whose initial designs and architectural concepts were presented on Wednesday, will be to convey the magic of cinema, unlock the mystery of what goes on behind the scenes and explore the impact of film on popular culture, the museum’s director, Kerry Brougher, told a small group of media, including EFE.

The museum will draw from the unparalleled collection of movie-related materials possessed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, including nearly 12 million photographs, 190,000 film and video assets, 80,000 screenplays, 50,000 posters and 20,000 production and costume design drawings.

Those objects include special items belonging to film legends such as Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, Alfred Hitchcock and John Huston.

Some of the memorabilia shown to reporters were the original poster for “Los olvidados” (The Young and the Damned), the first film shot in Mexico by Spanish director Luis Buñuel, and H.R. Giger’s design of the creature’s head in the movie “Alien.”

One of the museum’s biggest attractions will be located on the third floor, where via technology visitors will be able to experience all aspects of an Oscar ceremony first-hand, from walking the red carpet to going up on stage and receiving a coveted statuette.

In June 2015, the Los Angeles City Council approved plans for the construction of the museum, which was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano.

The project had an original budget of $250 million, but it has since risen to $388 million.