“HAPPY DEATH DAY” in theaters on October 13, 2017

Blumhouse (Split, Get Out, Whiplash) produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in Happy Death Day, in which a college student (Jessica Rothe, La La Land) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.
Happy Death Day is directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and written by Scott Lobdell www.happydeathday.com
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Charles Aitken, Laura Clifton
Directed by: Christopher Landon
Written by: Scott Lobdell
Produced by: Jason Blum
Executive Producers: Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi, Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno, Seth William Meier
