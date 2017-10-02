Florida Keys reopen after Hurricane Irma’s devastation

Miami, Oct 1 (EFE).- The Florida Keys, which were devastated by Hurricane Irma last month, reopened on Sunday amid a $1 million ad campaign designed to lure visitors back to the island chain.

“We know we have a long way to go before the Keys fully recover,” Monroe County Mayor George Neugent said in a statement. “But because tourism is our top economic engine and many of our residents’ livelihoods depend on it, we also know that we need to begin asking visitors to return.”

The keys, which stretch about 200 kilometers (some 125 miles) off Florida’s southern tip, were closed after Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sept. 10 in Cudjoe Key as a Category 4 hurricane.

The “We Are 1” television, radio, digital and print campaign will be launched on Monday in US and foreign markets to bring visitors back to the islands.

The campaign’s name is a reference to US 1, known in the keys as the Overseas Highway, which links the mainland to the string of islands.

Irma, the worst storm to hit the Florida Keys, killed more than a dozen people and destroyed an estimated 25 percent of the structures on the islands.

Officials closed the keys for 10 days after the storm, reopening US 1 on Sept. 19, while Key West International Airport resumed operating a day later on a limited basis.

Power, water service and cellphone service have been restored in most of the area stretching from Key Largo to Marathon, as well as in Stock Island and Key West, officials said, adding that cable television and Internet service were still limited.

Tourism officials cancelled some events in the keys, but they plan to hold the Humphrey Bogart Film Festival in Key Largo Oct. 18-22; Marathon’s Stone Crab Eating Contest on Oct. 21; and Key West’s world-famous Fantasy Fest Oct. 20-29.