Singer Daddy Yankee delivers supplies to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Oct 1 (EFE).- Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee worked with the Puerto Rican Food Bank to deliver 400 boxes of food this weekend to victims of Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, one of the cities worst hit by the storm in the northern section of the island, and announced plans to record a fund-raising song with other artists.

“We’re all involved – artists, athletes, the people, the country. The most important thing is that we have each other, we have to rebuild the country. Don’t wait for anybody or for thos who make us promises. And all the ones who have true agendas, know that we are going to help the country,”

The singer, whose real name is Raymond Ayala, said he was invited to participate in the food distribution event by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of “Hamilton.”

Daddy Yankee said Feeding America put him in touch with the Puerto Rican Food Bank, which is distributing frozen foods, rise, beans, bottled water, canned meat, nutrition bars, juices, crackers and other food to hurricane victims.

The singer said he donated $1 million to hurricane relief efforts and $100,000 to the Puerto Rican Food Bank.

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, destroying the electric grid across the island and leaving millions of residents without drinking water and access to food.