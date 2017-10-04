Investigators fail to discover motive of Las Vegas gunman

Las Vegas, USA, Oct 3 (EFE).- The investigation into a mass shooting in Las Vegas, in which 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded, has yet to ascertain the perpetrator’s motive, officials said Tuesday.

Deputy Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters that investigators still could not explain what led Stephen Paddock, 64, to carry out the massacre.

“We haven’t absolutely ruled anything out in this investigation. I’m not trying to be coy. We have a lot more questions than we have answers”, McMahill said.

“This investigation is a long time from being concluded”, he added.

McMahill said that Paddock fired “off and on for between nine and 11 minutes” from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas at thousands of people attending a country music festival, before committing suicide.

Special Agent Jill Snyder from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the ATF had found “12 bump fire stocks identified on the firearms in the hotel room”, adding that “bump fire stocks simulate automatic gunfire”.

According to Snyder, a total of 47 firearms, purchased in the states of Utah, California, Texas and Nevada, were recovered in three different locations, including the Mandalay Bay Hotel and two of Paddock’s houses in Nevada.

The Clark County coroner confirmed that the revised death toll was “58 dead plus the shooter for a total of 59”.