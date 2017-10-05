County of Santa Clara Declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Community Education and Involvement Encouraged to Prevent Violence and Abuse

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF. — The County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors is proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month to call on the community to help prevent domestic violence and abuse. The County is encouraging participation in local educational and awareness events, and to wear purple or a purple ribbon, as part of a nationwide observance to help end this crime.

“We recognize that domestic violence is a serious issue and addressing it involves partnerships and collaboration throughout the community,” said Board President Dave Cortese. “That’s why we established the Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Blue Ribbon Task Force and will be implementing its recommendations to prevent and address IPV in our county.”

Nearly one in four women in the United States reports experiencing violence by a current or former spouse or boyfriend at some point in her life. In Santa Clara County, there were 178 domestic violence-related deaths between 2000-2016, and already this year 12 individuals have lost their lives to domestic violence.

“Domestic violence affects women, men, and children of all racial, ethnic, cultural, social, religious, sexual orientation and economic groups,” said Carla Collins, Interim Director of the County of Santa Clara Office of Women’s Policy. “It is not a private matter and we all have to do our part to stop the violence.”

Supervisor Mike Wasserman stated, “Every voice who speaks out against violence and abuse, and every person who wears purple or a purple ribbon throughout October is joining us in solidarity and taking a stand against domestic violence.”

The County of Santa Clara Office of Women’s Policy is encouraging residents to get involved by participating in one of the many Domestic Violence Awareness Month events happening this month. Visit owp.sccgov.org for a calendar of events.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department is also participating in activities this month, including national Health Cares About Domestic Violence Day (#HCADV) on Oct. 11. This awareness event highlights the role of the health care community in identifying domestic violence and linking patients to intervention and resources. Doctors and nurses should ask their patients about domestic violence just as they routinely check for high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Review fact sheet on Santa Clara County Intimate Partner Violence.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviors used to maintain power and control over an intimate partner. Santa Clara County residents directly experiencing or aware of someone experiencing abuse can get confidential support by calling one of the 24-hour crisis lines below. In an emergency, call 911.

AACI Asian Women’s Home

24-Hour Hotline (408) 975-2739 www.dv.aaci.org and www.facebook.com/AACIorg

Community Solutions

24-Hour Hotline 1-877-363-7238 or 1-877-END-SADV

www.communitysolutions.org and www.facebook.com/CommunitySolutions

Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence

24-Hour Hotline (408) 279-2962

www.nextdoor.org and www.facebook.com/NextDoorSolutions

YWCA Silicon Valley

24-Hour Hotline 1-800-572-2782

www.ywca-sv.org and www.facebook.com/supportnetworkforbatteredwomen

Maitri

Helpline 1-888-8MAITRI or 1-888-862-4874

www.maitri.org and www.facebook.com/maitribayarea

SafeChat Silicon Valley – Confidential Live Chat with an Advocate

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday and Friday 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

www.safechatsv.org

Related Local Statistics:

Santa Clara County domestic violence programs provide essential, lifesaving services for victims of abuse and their children. The domestic violence crisis hotlines answered approximately 22,000 calls during fiscal year 2016, averaging 60 calls per day. Over 6,000 domestic violence victims were provided with in-person services, including 737 adults and children that were sheltered, providing them a safe place to stay and resources to escape violence and abuse. Over 23,000 bed nights were provided, but more were needed: over 2,200 requests for shelter went unmet.

There was a slight increase in 911 calls for assistance with 5,110 domestic violence-related calls to local law enforcement in 2015 compared to 2014 (5,052 calls), and a significant increase over 2013 (3,992 calls). In 2016, there were 5,101 domestic violence cases referred to the District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution, resulting in 981 felony and 1,333 misdemeanor charges.

Santa Clara County had seven domestic violence-related deaths in 2016: five victims and two perpetrators who committed suicide or blue suicide. This was a decrease from 2015 when 13 deaths occurred. Between 2000-2016, the county had 178 domestic violence-related deaths. As of August 2017, 12 individuals have lost their lives to domestic violence in the county.