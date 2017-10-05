Spain donates legendary filmmaker Buñuel’s house to Mexico

Mexico City, Oct 4 (EFE).- Spain has donated the Mexico City house where legendary Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel lived for more than 30 years to the Mexican government, which plans to transform the property into an arts center, the Culture Secretariat said.

The residence in the Del Valle district currently houses the Ibero-American Federation of Film Academies (FIACINE) and the Mexican Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMACC), the secretariat said in a statement.

During a ceremony, Spanish Ambassador to Mexico Luis Fernandez-Cid de las Alas Pumariño handed over the property’s title to Mexican Undersecretary for Cultural Development Saul Juarez Vegas.

Buñuel “was a Spanish-Mexican and a Mexican-Spaniard who touched universality” via his work, the ambassador said.

Buñuel, born in 1900 in Calanda, Teruel, Spain, arrived in Mexico as a political exile after the Spanish Civil War, became a Mexican citizen in 1949 and lived at the Mexico City house from 1952 until his death in 1983.

The house in Del Valle was where Buñuel developed several projects, including “El angel exterminador” (1962), and where he welcomed celebrities, such as actresses Silvia Pinal and Maria Felix, the Culture Secretariat said.

The Spanish government purchased the house from the Buñuel family in 2010 and renovated the property, which reopened in July 2013 as a cultural center.

Buñuel, the first Spanish director to win an Oscar, was one of the most influential filmmakers of the second half of the 20th century.