Chile revive hopes, Argentina held by Peru, Colombia slip to home defeat

International Sports Desk, Oct 6 (EFE).- Chile beat Ecuador 2-1 on Thursday night in Santiago to revive their hopes of securing qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



Goals from Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sanchez, either side of Romario Ibarra’s equalizer, were enough to put Chile into third place in the South American qualifying group on 26 points, as well as knock out Ecuador.



Chile will hope to seal their berth in Russia when they travel to the already qualified Brazil next week.



Argentina continued their disappointing form with a goalless draw at home to Peru, leaving them level on points with Peru in 6th place, and their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.



Argentina visit Ecuador in the next round of games, while Peru host Colombia in the final round.



A victory for Peru would mean automatic qualification, while Argentina need to win and hope other results play in their favor to stand any chance of going to Russia.



Colombia slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Paraguay on Thursday, and now occupy 4th place.



Two goals from Cardozo and Santabria in the closing stages stole the victory from Colombia, who had led through Radamel Falcao’s 79th minute strike.



The top 4 teams in the South America group qualify automatically, while the fifth placed team will advance to an intercontinental playoff. EFE