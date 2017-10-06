County of Santa Clara to Host 13th Annual Binational Health Week

Health activities and services scheduled through October 28 benefit thousands of community residents living in Santa Clara County

The County of Santa Clara, in partnership with the American Heart Association, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose, and Foothill Community Health Center, officially launches Santa Clara County’s 13th Binational Health Week with a health fair Oct. 7. County and City elected officials will join health advocates and professionals who will provide services including health screenings, resource tables, health information and a Zumbathon.

A series of health education and health promotion events, workshops, and health screenings follow the kick off. of the events, which run through Oct. 28, are for all residents in the community, with a main focus aimed at improving health and quality of life for Latinos living in Santa Clara County. Topics include: infectious diseases, chronic diseases, access to health insurance, mental health, women’s health, and others most relevant to the Latino community. Activities during Binational Health Week are free of charge to participants.

See calendar of events below or online at the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department website: www.sccbhw.org

Santa Clara County 2017 Binational Health Week Kick-Off and Health Fair

*** Saturday, October 7, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Eastridge Mall, San Jose

2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122

Since it was launched in the Santa Clara County in 2005, Binational Health Week has convened over 220 community events, with over 600 participating agencies and 7,744 volunteers.

Over the last decade, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, in partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in San Jose, community agencies, clinics, academic partners, and advocates, have reached over 169,000 residents, and administered almost 22,000 health screenings to the community as part of this initiative.

Binational Health Week (BHW) is one of the largest mobilization efforts in the Americas to improve the health and well-being of immigrants from Latin America living in the United States and Canada.

The sixteenth edition of Binational Health Week in the United States, and thirteenth edition in Santa Clara County, will consist of nearly a month of health-related activities. Thousands participate and benefit from the health activities offered during Binational Health Week, thanks to the support of dozens of County agencies, private initiatives, community-based organizations, and hundreds of volunteers.

This year, the events and activities scheduled for Binational Health Week in the Santa Clara County span from mid-September through the end of October.

2017 BINATIONAL HEALTH WEEK

CALENDAR OF ACTIVITIES

Friday, October 6, 2017

Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Ventanilla de Salud at the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose, in partnership with Foothill Clinic, provides blood pressure, Glucose and BMI tests free of charge.

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Binational Health Week Kick-Off Health Fair

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Eastridge Mall, San Jose

2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122

The County of Santa Clara, in partnership with the American Heart Association, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose, and Foothill Community Center, are officially launching Santa Clara County’s 13th Binational Health Week with a health fair. County and City elected officials will join health advocates and professionals, who will provide services including health screenings, resource tables, health information, and a Zumbathon.

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Day on the Bay Festival/Festival Día en la Bahía

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Alviso Marina County Park

1195 Hope Street, Alviso, CA 95002

Coordinated by Supervisor Dave Cortese, President of the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors, and the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department, the Day on the Bay is a Health Resource Fair and a Multicultural Festival. Special to this year’s event is ‘Bike to the Bay,’ a community bike ride along the Guadalupe River Trail from downtown San Jose to the Alviso Marina County Park. The Day on the Bay Festival will also include a resource fair, fun activities for all ages, free food, pumpkins for kids, music, entertainment and kayak rides.

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Ventanilla de Salud, in partnership with Walgreens Drug Store, will provide free flu shots to the public.

Stanford Cancer Clinical Trials: Conquering Cancer with Compassion and Hope

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., San Jose, CA 95138

Educational activities in Spanish hosted by Stanford Cancer Institute at the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose. Learn how participating in a clinical trial can help find answers to prevent and treat cancer. Free event for patients, families and the public.

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Oral Health Presentation for Mothers and their Children

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Presentation starts at 10:00 a.m.

This presentation will provide techniques for mothers to better care for their children’s oral health. Learn from an expert that will answer your questions. Presentation sponsored by Health Trust.

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Ventanilla de Salud at the Consulate General of México Mexico in San Jose, in partnership with Walgreens Drug Store, will provide free flu shots upon request.

Question. Persuade. Refer. (QPR)

Santa Clara County Suicide Prevention Training in Spanish

3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

880 Tully Rd., San Jose, CA 95121 (Community Room)

Suicide prevention gatekeeper training in Spanish

Question-Persuade-Refer are 3 simple steps that anyone can learn to help save a person from committing suicide. People trained in QPR learn how to question, persuade and refer someone to get help. This is a free 1 hour in-class training.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2017

Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Free blood pressure, glucose and BMI tests available. Ventanilla de Salud in the Mexican Consulate, in partnership with Foothill Clinic, provides these services free of charge.

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Silicon Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s

8:00 a.m. (check-in) – Walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

Arena Green Park, N. Autumn St., San Jose, CA 95113

This Alzheimer’s Fundraiser and Walk through downtown San Jose, which includes live music and fun activities for the entire family.

Register at http://act.alz.org/siliconvalley2017

The Health Trust Open Air Health Fair

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

San Jose Flea Market

1590 Berryessa Rd., San Jose, CA 95133

Two-day health fair hosted by the Health Trust. Free health screening services, including cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and HbA1C. There will also be vision and oral health screenings for children, flu shots for adults, free mammograms for women, and other health resources.

Día de Los Muertos

Sacred Heart Community Services

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

1381 S. First St., San Jose, CA 95110

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a traditional holiday where families come together to celebrate the lives of their loved ones who have passed away. There will be entertainment, vendors, community resources, games and food for sale.

Sunday, October 15, 2017

The Health Trust Open Air Health Fair

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

San Jose Flea Market

1590 Berryessa Rd., San Jose, CA 95133

Two-day health fair hosted by the Health Trust. Free health screening services, including cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and HbA1C. There will also be vision and oral health screenings for children, flu shots for adults, free mammograms for women and other health resources.

Monday, October 16, 2017

National Latino AIDS Awareness Day

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Donor Network West will have an informational table about organ donation and the benefits for people in need. Residents will be able to register to the California Donor Network West.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200 San Jose, CA 95138

Ventanilla de Salud at the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose, in partnership with Walgreens Drug Store, will provide free flu shots upon request.

Diabetes Prevention Initiative Partner Training

Hosted by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sobrato for Center for Nonprofits

1400 Parkmoor Ave., Room Cupertino A, San Jose, CA 95126

At this training, participants will learn more about the Diabetes Prevention Initiative Partner Toolkit. This training is for all community-based organizations and providers who are interested in promoting diabetes prevention and addressing this growing public health issue in the County of Santa Clara.

2018 Medicare Plan Changes & Updates

10:15 a.m. – 11:15: 00 a.m.

Eastside Neighborhood Center

2150 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose, CA 95116

Presentation on 2018 Medicare plan changes & updates.

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Cancer Clinical Trials for Women with Breast and Cervical Cancer

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., San Jose, CA 95138

Educational activities in Spanish at the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose will offer participants the opportunity to learn how a clinical trial can help find answers to prevent and treat cervical and breast cancer. Free event for patients, families and the public.

Thursday, October 19, 2017

13th Annual Santa Clara County Binational Health Week Conference

Hosted by the Santa Clara Public Health Department and The South County Collaborative

8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center

17000 Monterey Rd., Morgan Hill, CA 95037

13th Annual Binational Health Week Conference, Let’s Move: Practical Approaches to Engage the Latino Community in Physical Activity. A professional conference with a focus on physical activity and strategies to engage diverse populations. Featuring Carmen Bogan, active living coach and award-winning children’s book author.

Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Ventanilla de Salud at the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose, in partnership Walgreens Drug Store, will provide free flu shots upon request.

Friday, October 20, 2017

Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Free blood pressure, glucose and BMI tests available. Ventanilla de Salud in the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose, in partnership with Foothill Clinic, provides these services free of charge.

Closing Ceremony

Santa Clara County 2017 Binational Health Week

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Closing of Binational Health Week events: Health information and celebration of the success of Binational Health Week 2017

Medicare Plan Changes & Updates

1:30 p.m.– 2:30 p.m.

Presentation on 2018 Medicare plan changes and updates.

Avenidas Senior Center

4000 Middlefield Rd., Building I-2, Palo Alto, CA 94303

Sunday, October 22, 2017

2018 Medicare Health Fair

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Vietnamese-American Community Center

2072 Lucretia Ave., San Jose, CA 95122

Services include health screenings, review of medications and Medicare part D.

Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Free blood pressure, glucose and BMI tests available. Ventanilla de Salud in the Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose, in partnership with Foothill Clinic, provides these services free of charge.

Monday, October 23, 2017

Donor Network West of California Registration

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Donor Network West will offer educational materials about organ donation and the benefits for people in need. Attendees will be able to register to the California Donor Network West.

Lead Poisoning Prevention: Public Health Department and Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Even low levels of lead in the blood affect the IQ, the ability to pay attention, and the academic performance of children. The effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected. Understanding how to prevent lead poisoning and protecting children from exposure to lead is important for their health.

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Lead Poisoning Prevention: Public Health Department and Ventanilla de Salud

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Even low levels of lead in the blood affect the IQ, the ability to pay attention, and the academic performance of children. The effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected. Understanding how to prevent lead poisoning and protecting children from exposure to lead is important for their health throughout their life.

Wednesday October 25, 2017

Nutrition and Physical Activity presentation

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Thursday, October 26, 2017

2018 Medicare Plan Changes & Updates

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Barbara Lee Senior Center

40 N. Milpitas Blvd., Milpitas, CA 95035

Presentation on 2018 Medicare Plan changes and updates.

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Complimentary Pancake Breakfast – Town Hall Meeting

Hosted by Senator Jim Beall

8:30 a.m. Program starts at 9:00 a.m.

Campbell Community Center

1 W. Campbell Ave., Campbell, CA 95008

Enjoy a complimentary breakfast with your neighbors and hear legislative updates from representatives at this Town Hall.

Monday, October 30, 2017

Donor Network West of California Registration

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose

302 Enzo Dr., Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95138

Donor Network West will offer educational materials about organ donation and the benefits for people in need. Attendees will be able to register to the California Donor Network West.

For more information about Binational Health Week, call 1-800-689-6669.