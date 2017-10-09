Rodgers leads Green Bay Packers on late comeback at Dallas Cowboys

Dallas, USA, Oct 8 (EFE).- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams in the final seconds of their NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Packers took their record for the season to 4-1 with the 31-35 shoot-out victory over Dallas, while the Cowboys slipped to their third defeat of the season, their second in a row at home.

Rodgers finished the game having made 19 of 29 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys thought they had done enough to secure the win after retaking the lead in the fourth quarter with just over a minute left, Prescott rushing into the end zone from 10 yards to put the score at 28-31.

With 1:13 left on the clock, Rodgers crowned a 75-yard, 9-play drive with a 12-yard pass to Adams, his second score of the night, with just 11 seconds remaining.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott made 25 of 36 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and one interception which was returned by Damarious Randall for a touchdown.